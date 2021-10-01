WINDSOR, ONT. -- Amherstburg has appointed an interim Chief Administrative Officer who has experience in the role with a nearby municipality.

Tony Haddad has been named Amherstburg’s interim CAO, effective Friday, Oct. 1.

Haddad most recently served as CAO for the Town of Tecumseh from 2007 until 2019, when he retired in April of that year.

“During his time in Tecumseh, he developed a strong leadership team and was responsible for significant growth, increased development, and long-term financial sustainability,” said a news release from the town.

Prior to this, he held a number of municipal positions, including General Manager, Deputy Treasurer, and Director and Senior Manager positions in financial administration, budgets, governance and public transit.

He is a past Director with the Ontario Municipal Administrators Association, Co-chair of the ONWARD Initiative, former Secretary-Treasurer of the Tecumseh Police Services Board and past President of the Association of Manager, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (“AMCTO”).

Haddad has also been heavily involved in various community service initiatives, including President of the Circle of Seven, Chair of TransForm Shared Services, and Treasurer of Sun County AAA Minor Hockey Association.

Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo is excited to have Haddad on board given his extensive experience in

the sector, as well as his strong ability to lead and mentor.

“Tony’s extensive experience across a broad range of municipal administration, combined with his proven leadership will bode well in moving Amherstburg forward.”

Haddad has taken a leave of absence from his role as Senior Advisor with StrategyCorp, to assist the town during this interim period.

In August, DiCarlo told CTV News former CAO John Miceli, director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services were no longer serving in their roles.