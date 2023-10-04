Amherstburg expected to consider proposal for historic Belle Vue House
Amherstburg town council will be asked to move forward with a proposal for the restoration of the Belle Vue National Historic site next week.
A report going before council next Tuesday is recommending the town approve a $42 million expression of interest proposal from the Loop family and Amico.
The proposal includes the restoration of o the interior and exterior of the Belle Vue Manor for six hotel rooms, a spa, restaurant, and public gallery/event space.
Amherstburg has received three submissions, but only one has met the town’s requirements.
The Loop family proposal also includes a new annex building for the hotel with 24 rooms, a pool house, outdoor pavilion and greenspace as well as 52 semi-detached three-bedroom homes and two-bedroom townhomes.
Development plan for Belle Vue site hotel concept. (Source: Amico)
The town currently owns the manor and the 16 acres it sits on.
The report is recommending council moves forward with the Loop family proposal as:
- Restoration is planned for both the interior and exterior of the manor
- Restoration occurs early on in the timeline
- The other buildings proposed are proposed to be consistent with the historic area and manor
- Provides public access to the grounds and manor
- Proponent’s team consists of experts in heritage, residential construction, hotel and restaurant operations
- Will provide opportunities for job creation and residential homes
Council will discuss on Tuesday, Oct. 10 if there is enough interest in the proposal to take the next steps.
Concept photos for Belle Vue site hotel. (Source: Amico)
