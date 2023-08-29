‘Always be aware’: Road safety top mind as kids head back to the classroom
With students heading back to the classroom next week, CAA is offering tips to ensure the journey to and from school is a safe one.
Officials are urging road users to be extra vigilant while travelling through school zones, noting a recent survey revealed 82 per cent of parents in Canada report having seen unsafe driving behaviours.
“We are encouraging motorists, especially this time of year, to be extra vigilant in school zones,” said Tracy Marshall, manager of community relations at CAA South Central Ontario.
Marshall explained that speeding, double parking and stopping in undesignated areas continue to be problematic in school zones.
“Not surprising, there's congestion in school zones,” Marshall said. “41 per cent of students are driven to school. So, you know, it's not surprising that there'd be a little congestion. I think what's more worrying are those bad behaviors.”
“The motorists, we’re just saying slow down in school zones, really, again, that excitement, the nervousness, the kids aren't always paying attention. So please slow down keep your hands on the wheel. Put your distractions away, focus on the road.”
CAA has several tips motorists can use to ensure they are staying safe in school zones:
- Help reduce traffic with active school travel: Encourage your kids to walk or ride to school to ease traffic congestion. If your school is a further distance, CAA encourages parents and guardians to park a block away and walk to school, if possible, to reduce traffic and make school zones safer.
- Slow down: Know the speed limit in your neighbourhood's school zones and respect them. Ensure you give yourself plenty of time to drop off your kids at school to avoid rushing.
- Follow the rules of the road near school buses: Always stop for a stopped school bus with its upper flashing red light and/ stop arm activated and wait for children to get safely on or off. Stay alert and watch for children or parents/guardians crossing the road when the bus moves on.
- Choose a safe spot to drop off and pick up your children from school: Follow your school's rules and avoid double parking or stopping on crosswalks, dropping off or picking up your kids on the opposite side of the street, and stopping in moving traffic as kids rush out. Instead, use the designated drop off areas or consider a spot a bit farther away from school that is easily accessible and safe.
- Make eye contact with passing pedestrians and cyclists: With the excitement of going back to school, anticipate that children may not easily see or hear your moving vehicle. Use eye contact to ensure pedestrians are aware of you driving your vehicle.
- Watch for CAA School Safety Patrollers: As one of the largest youth volunteer programs in Canada, they play an important role by keeping their peers safe on school buses and in school zones. Keep a lookout for their bright safety vests.
Meanwhile, City of Windsor coordinator of parking services Bill Kralovensky, said enforcement teams will be monitoring school zones closely next week, reminding residents that fines have increased by about 70 per cent over the last year in an attempt to deter infractions.
“It wasn't hurting them in the pocketbook, so we had to try and make it a little worse for them. All in the name of safety,” Kralovensky said.
“Always be aware,” he continued. “Some children dart out, we’ve got plenty of parked cars around schools. Please slow down. Have a look. Look ahead, you know always be looking ahead, never behind, I know sometimes even kids in the back seat or whatever. But always remember the outside of your vehicle.”
To clear up any confusion about where parking around schools is allowed, Kralovensky also suggested parents become familiar with the school neighbourhood before the first day of class and also download the MappMyCity app which highlights areas where vehicles can be stopped in green.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's first case of new COVID variant confirmed in B.C.
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
NASA to share sample retrieval preparation details as OSIRIS-REx spacecraft nears Earth
This week, NASA will be sharing details on how it's preparing to receive the first set of asteroid samples ever gathered by the agency, an achievement seven years in the making.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
WATCH: Police bodycam video captures moment fireball shoots over Colorado neighbourhood
While responding to a noise complaint near Denver, Colorado, a police officer's body-worn camera captured the moment a bright fireball soared through the sky.
Kitchener
-
Man accused of selling lethal self-harm products online charged in death of Waterloo resident
A man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, including one related to a victim from Waterloo.
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
Cross-examination begins in Jeffrey Sloka sexual assault trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault began answering questions from the Crown on Tuesday morning.
London
-
Nathaniel Veltman murder trial to start next week
Jury selection is expected to get underway next Tuesday for the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman. The 22 year old is charged in connection with the deaths of four members of the Afzaal family, who were struck by a pickup truck in June of 2021.
-
'This could have been a fatal situation': Two teens located safely after being reported missing on Lake Huron
OPP are reminding the public about being safe when out on the water after two teenagers went out paddle boarding without wearing personal flotation devices and failed to return to shore.
-
Mayor of South Bruce Peninsula to resign 'effective immediately' after 'racist' comments caught on tape
Following calls from Indigenous groups to resign after 'racist' comments were caught on tape, the mayor of South Bruce Peninsula is stepping down.
Barrie
-
Modified vehicles not permitted to enter Wasaga Beach this Labour Day weekend
The Town of Wasaga Beach is taking "proactive steps" to stop an unsanctioned car rally from happening over the Labour Day weekend, including road closures and vehicle checkpoints with the support of Ontario police.
-
Barrie judge revisits sentencing for man convicted of murdering boy, 15, in group home
A sentencing review hearing took place Tuesday in a Barrie courtroom for a young man sentenced to 10 years for the brutal murder of a 15-year-old boy in a group home in 2019.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after collision in Innisfil: Driver, 90, charged
Two motorcyclists were hospitalized after being struck by vehicles in separate collisions in Innisfil just hours apart as police urge motorists to watch out for each other.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
-
Live, wriggling worm pulled from brain of woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Ottawa
-
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
Canadian Forces Base commander facing firearms charges in eastern Ontario
The Royal Canadian Air Force confirms that Col. Leif Dahl, commander of 8 Wing and CFB Trenton, is facing firearms charges related to an incident on the Murray Canal in Quinte West, Ont.
-
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
Toronto
-
'I am afraid': Police who killed Ont. father seek to hide their names from public in court
A Toronto area police service is fighting to keep the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting Ejaz Choudry from the public record amid an ongoing lawsuit, arguing “dangerous” consequences could befall both them and their families if their identities are released.
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
-
Video shows moment paramedics helped victim of CNE's Polar Express ride incident
New video footage has surfaced showing paramedics rendering aid to a man who was seriously injured following an incident on the Polar Express ride at the Canadian National Exhibition on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
-
Renewed calls for Silver Alerts in Quebec after West Island senior found dead
There are renewed calls for a 'Silver Alert' system in Quebec to help find missing seniors after an 85-year-old West Island man was found dead Monday.
-
Quebec boy acquitted of assault after 'teasing' sister as they were watching movie
A child has been acquitted of assaulting his younger stepsister after what a Quebec judge deemed to be a harmless bit of teasing. The boy, who was 12 years old at the time, admitted to having touched his then-11-year-old sister's thighs while the two were watching a movie one evening. But the girl suffered no harm as a result of her brother's actions, a Quebec court judge ruled.
Atlantic
-
Frustration mounting over unauthorized lobster fishing in southwestern Nova Scotia
Some fishermen and politicians in Nova Scotia are expressing mounting frustration over the scale of unauthorized lobster fishing in the southwestern part of the province.
-
Cape Breton man charged following reports dog was dragged behind truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
-
Movement to oust N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs: Dissident PC members fail to trigger leadership review
Dissident members of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party have failed to trigger a leadership review for Blaine Higgs.
Winnipeg
-
‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm
Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.
-
Parents should be informed about pronoun changes for children: survey
A majority of Manitobans surveyed say they believe parents should be informed and be allowed to give consent if children wish to change their pronouns.
-
Manitoba man, 73, accused of assaulting another with chainsaw
A 73-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted another man with a chainsaw on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police dismantle large homeless encampment in city's southeast
A large-scale cleanup is underway at the site of a homeless encampment tucked in a forested area northwest of Deerfoot Trail and Glenmore Trail.
-
Mom and son part of trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are missing after losing contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Oldman River.
-
Fine Works in Wood exhibition coming to Calgary's Southcentre Mall in September
The Southern Alberta Woodworkers Society (SAWS) is hosting its biannual exhibition at Calgary's Southcentre Mall next month, featuring 65 pieces from 34 makers.
Edmonton
-
Young girl hospitalized after vehicle hits house in south Edmonton
A four-year-old girl was seriously injured after a crash in south Edmonton on Tuesday morning.
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
Man charged with sexual assault of multiple Terwillegar pool users
An Edmonton man is accused of groping at least four swimmers at a public pool earlier in August.
Vancouver
-
Canada's first case of new COVID variant confirmed in B.C.
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
Mountie fatally shoots man who allegedly entered police vehicle after foot chase in B.C. Interior
A man is dead after being shot by a police officer in Revelstoke, B.C., and the province's Independent Investigations Office has been called.