

CTV Windsor





A 55-year-old Windsor man was charged with robbery after allegedly approaching a woman sitting in her parked car.

Windsor police say around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, a woman was alone in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Road East when a male suspect opened the front passenger door and entered the vehicle.

Police say the man gestured he may have a weapon inside his coat, but no weapon was seen and demanded money from the woman.

The woman stated she did not have any money.

The suspect allegedly ordered the woman to exit the car and walk to a nearby ATM machine where she withdrew an amount of cash and gave it to the man.

The alleged robber then fled on foot westbound.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video from the area and identified a suspect.

No injuries were reported in the investigation.

Jeffrey Mullins is charged with one count of robbery.

Police would like to remind the public that it is always a suggested safety tip to keep all doors locked while inside a vehicle.

Police say this incident also serves as a perfect example of a situation where a victim calmly complied with a suspect's demands, and then quickly reported the incident to police, culminating in an arrest and charge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com