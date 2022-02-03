All school buses cancelled for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
All school buses have been cancelled across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for Thursday.
Schools remain open for students.
All St. Clair College campuses in Essex and Chatham-Kent are open today with normal classes scheduled.
Environment Canada has lifted the snowfall warning it issued Wednesday for the region and has replaced it with a winter weather travel advisory.
According to the agency, the snow will pause Thursday morning but should start up again around 12 p.m.
An additional 4 to 8 cm can be expected by Thursday evening.