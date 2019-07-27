

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say they caught a man red-handed after investigating a break-in at a business.

Police responded to an alarm at a business on Riverview Drive in Chatham.

A man was located near the business carrying a duffle bag full of property they say was stolen.

A 28-year-old man from Chatham was arrested and charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.

He was taken to police headquarters and held in custody pending a bail hearing.