Alarm alerts police to break-in, suspect arrested
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 12:51PM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say they caught a man red-handed after investigating a break-in at a business.
Police responded to an alarm at a business on Riverview Drive in Chatham.
A man was located near the business carrying a duffle bag full of property they say was stolen.
A 28-year-old man from Chatham was arrested and charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property.
He was taken to police headquarters and held in custody pending a bail hearing.