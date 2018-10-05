Advance Polls open Saturday for Windsor’s municipal election
A man casts his vote in the 2011 federal election in Toronto on May 2, 2011. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 3:04PM EDT
Windsor voters will have a chance to cast a ballot and do some shopping on Saturday.
The first city advance poll will open in Devonshire Mall near the former Sears store from 9 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m.
There will be four more opportunities throughout the city for eligible residents to cast an early ballot before the Oct. 22 election.
|
Date
|
Voting Place
|
Address & Phone Number
|
Saturday, October 6, 2018
|
Devonshire Mall
|
3100 Howard Avenue
|
Tuesday, October 9, 2018
|
Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex
|
2555 Pulford Street.
|
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
|
Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre (WIATC)
|
401 Pitt Street West
|
Thursday, October 11, 2018
|
Central Park Athletics
|
3400 Grand Marais Road East
|
Saturday, October 13, 2018
|
WFCU Centre
|
8787 McHugh
If your name is on the voters’ list you will be required to show one piece of identification which has your name and address.