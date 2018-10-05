

CTV Windsor





Windsor voters will have a chance to cast a ballot and do some shopping on Saturday.

The first city advance poll will open in Devonshire Mall near the former Sears store from 9 a.m. Saturday until 6 p.m.

There will be four more opportunities throughout the city for eligible residents to cast an early ballot before the Oct. 22 election.

Date​ ​Voting Place ​Address & Phone Number Saturday, October 6, 2018 Devonshire Mall

In front of the former Sears

(Voting Hours 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) 3100 Howard Avenue

Phone: 519-966-3100​ Tuesday, October 9, 2018 Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex

Sports Gym

(Voting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) 2555 Pulford Street.

Phone: 519-966-6040​ Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre (WIATC)

Lower Atrium

(Voting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) 401 Pitt Street West

Phone: 519-974-2782 Thursday, October 11, 2018 Central Park Athletics

Banquet Room (2nd Floor)

(Voting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) 3400 Grand Marais Road East

Phone: 226-347-3313 Saturday, October 13, 2018 WFCU Centre

Collavino Hall

(Voting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.) 8787 McHugh

Phone: 519-974-7979

If your name is on the voters’ list you will be required to show one piece of identification which has your name and address.