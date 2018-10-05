Windsor voters will have a chance to cast a ballot and do some shopping on Saturday.

The first city advance poll will open in Devonshire Mall near the former Sears store from 9 a.m. Saturday  until 6 p.m.

There will be four more opportunities throughout the city for eligible residents to cast an early ballot before the Oct. 22 election.

 

Date​

​Voting Place

​Address & Phone Number

Saturday, October 6, 2018

Devonshire Mall
In front of the former Sears
(Voting Hours 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.)

3100 Howard Avenue
Phone: 519-966-3100​

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex
Sports Gym
(Voting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

2555 Pulford Street.
Phone: 519-966-6040​

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Windsor International Aquatic & Training Centre (WIATC)
Lower Atrium
(Voting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

401 Pitt Street West
Phone: 519-974-2782

Thursday, October 11, 2018

Central Park Athletics
Banquet Room (2nd Floor)
(Voting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

3400 Grand Marais Road East
Phone: 226-347-3313

Saturday, October 13, 2018

WFCU Centre
Collavino Hall
(Voting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.)

8787 McHugh
Phone: 519-974-7979

 

If your name is on the voters’ list you will be required to show one piece of identification which has your name and address.