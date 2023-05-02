Active investigation underway over suspicious package in east Windsor

Windsor police have launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor.

Officers are on scene in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ellrose Avenue, near Pillette Road, on Tuesday morning.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION (Case #: 23-44274):



The Windsor Police Service is on scene in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Ellrose Avenue to investigate a report of a suspicious package. Please avoid the area until further notice.



There was a report of a suspicious package.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.