Active investigation underway in Amherstburg

Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg after officers were called to the 300 block of Victoria Street at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

“His body just collapsed right on top of me,” said Joshua Sutton, who tells CTV News his friend of 13 years is at the centre of the investigation.

Police have not confirmed the man's condition.

"I just recognized a bloody face and bloody nose. No breathing."

Windsor police investigating in the 300 block of Victoria Street in Amherstburg, Ont., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Police have not confirmed any details surrounding the investigation and are only saying it's an active investigation.

More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.