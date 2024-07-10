WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Active investigation underway in Amherstburg

    Windsor police investigating in the 300 block of Victoria Street in Amherstburg, Ont., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police investigating in the 300 block of Victoria Street in Amherstburg, Ont., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg after officers were called to the 300 block of Victoria Street at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

    “His body just collapsed right on top of me,” said Joshua Sutton, who tells CTV News his friend of 13 years is at the centre of the investigation.

    Police have not confirmed the man's condition.

    "I just recognized a bloody face and bloody nose. No breathing."

    Windsor police investigating in the 300 block of Victoria Street in Amherstburg, Ont., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor Police have not confirmed any details surrounding the investigation and are only saying it's an active investigation.

    More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada were under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada experienced sweltering heat. Some areas were also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News