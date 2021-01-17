WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of Wyandotte Street was closed following an accident involving a vehicle and a street light Saturday night.

Police had the area of Wyandotte between Moy and Gladstone Avenues closed to traffic around 8 p.m.

accident

Photos show a streetlight knocked down into the street and a vehicle on the curb with front end damage.

Windsor Police and Windsor Fire and Rescue were on the scene.