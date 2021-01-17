Advertisement
Accident knocks over streetlight, closes section of Wyandotte Street
Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 9:35AM EST
Accident involving a vehicle and a streetlight had a section of Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont. closed on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Daniel Cress/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A section of Wyandotte Street was closed following an accident involving a vehicle and a street light Saturday night.
Police had the area of Wyandotte between Moy and Gladstone Avenues closed to traffic around 8 p.m.
Photos show a streetlight knocked down into the street and a vehicle on the curb with front end damage.
Windsor Police and Windsor Fire and Rescue were on the scene.
