WINDSOR, ONT. -- The milder December weather continues Thursday with above average temperatures.

Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 Celsius. Wind coming from the south at 20 kilometres per hour near noon. A brisk start to the day though, with a wind chill of -5C Thursday morning.

The forecaster says it will be partly cloudy Thursday night with fog patches developing overnight. A low of 0C is predicted.

Another warm day on Friday, with a high of 9C and a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning.

The average temperature this time of year is 2.7 C.