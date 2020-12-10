Advertisement
Above average temperatures continue in Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 7:34AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 10, 2020 7:38AM EST
A fiery sunset on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Courtesy Rick Laforet)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The milder December weather continues Thursday with above average temperatures.
Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6 Celsius. Wind coming from the south at 20 kilometres per hour near noon. A brisk start to the day though, with a wind chill of -5C Thursday morning.
The forecaster says it will be partly cloudy Thursday night with fog patches developing overnight. A low of 0C is predicted.
Another warm day on Friday, with a high of 9C and a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning.
The average temperature this time of year is 2.7 C.