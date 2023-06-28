'A very surreal moment': German donor meets her Windsorite recipient for the first time

Justine Platter (right) of Bremen, Germany donated her stem cells to Justin Jewell of Windsor and the pair got together in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Justine Platter (right) of Bremen, Germany donated her stem cells to Justin Jewell of Windsor and the pair got together in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver