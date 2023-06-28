'A very surreal moment': German donor meets her Windsorite recipient for the first time

A German stem cell transplant donor has met her Windsorite recipient for the first time.

Justine Platter, 26, and Justin Jewell, 23, now share the same DNA after a procedure in 2017.

They met for the very first time at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on June 23; Jewells’ 23rd birthday.

“It was a very surreal moment,” says Jewell as Platter adds “its emotional now that he’s got through life.”

Jewell was diagnosed with leukemia in August 2017.

By December, doctors in Toronto had found a stem cell transplant donor that was compatible with his DNA.

All the family knew was that it was a woman who also, incredibly, shared his blood type.

“I donated (in Germany) on the sixth,” says Platter, to which Jewell concluded “and I received (in Toronto) on the eighth (of December 2017).”

By Christmas, Jewell says the transplant was a success and his cancer was pushed into remission.

For two years, the donor and recipient must be anonymous and then they can choose whether or not to continue their communication.

“As soon as I knew who she was really, I was eager to make that connection,” says Jewell.

In 2019, through letters and virtual calls they started to plan a trip - be it to Germany or Canada - but then the pandemic hit.

The trip - a two-week whirlwind visit to Ontario - became a reality in 2023.

The Jewells’ took Platter and her boyfriend to the CN Tower and Niagara Falls and then plan to take them to the best places in Windsor-Essex, including Point Pelee National Park.

But mostly the family and Platter intend to just “hang out” and reflect on their unique relationship.

Platter downplays her role, which included multiple appointments and tests, and plenty of trips to doctors; some far from home.

“It's just not a big deal to save a life,” says Platter. “The fact that I could help somebody through his leukemia? It's yeah, it feels good.”

Jewell disagrees on this point; Platter saved his life.

Both strongly encourage people to consider being an organ donor.

It’s as easy as swabbing the inside of your cheek.

“It’s simple and it can change (a persons life) in a big way,” says Jewell.

According to Canadian Blood Services, the best age time to sign up to be a donor is between 17 and 35 years of age.