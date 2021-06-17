Advertisement
A sign of a healthy ecosystem, fish fly season starts mid-June
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Thursday, June 17, 2021 4:19PM EDT
Young athletes in Windsor, Ont., were mid-play Monday night when a baseball game was called off because of fish flies.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The annual swarm of fish flies is just around the corner for those living near the water.
City naturalist Karen Cedar says fish flies, also called May flies, generally emerge in early summer, living less than 48 hours they reproduce and die.
The population is estimated in the millions.
While some consider them a nuisance, Cedar says fish flies are a good sign of a healthy ecosystem.