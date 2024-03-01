WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 860 Windsor-Essex students suspended due to incomplete immunization records

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 860 Windsor-Essex students have been suspended due to incomplete immunization records.

    The Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) requires public health units to maintain and review immunization records for every student attending school in Ontario and to enforce a school suspension on students with incomplete immunization records.

    In the Fall of 2023, immunization records of all elementary students in Windsor and Essex County were reviewed (45,371 records). As of today, 98 per cent of these students are up to date with the ISPA requirements, and two per cent continue to have incomplete records.

    As a result, 860 Windsor and Essex County elementary students are being excluded from school for up to 20 days or until they have complied with the ISPA.

    Students who have been suspended Friday are required to provide the WECHU with records for missing immunizations and/or a valid exemption.

    Once a parent or guardian provides the student’s updated immunization information to the health unit:

    • The student’s immunization record will be updated,
    • The suspension will be lifted,
    • The school will be informed, and
    • The student can return to school immediately.

    The WECHU says it is here to help affected families. Services available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at our Windsor and Leamington offices include: immunization counselling and support, updating immunization records, and administration of missing vaccines. Proof of immunization can be submitted online at immune.wechu.org. Families are encouraged to visit wechu.org/getimmunized for more information.

     

    Alternatively, families can reach out to their health care provider to receive immunizations and/or obtain missing immunization information. Families can request that their health care provider fax updated immunization records to the WECHU at 519-258-7288.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Water main break forces closure of London public school

      Because the school will not have access to water throughout the school day, students were temporarily transitioned to remote learning and were given access to independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.

    • 'Active investigation' ongoing in Sarnia

      Sarnia police remain on the scene of a weapons related call Thursday at a motel on London Line. Two units appear to be the focus of their investigation, and are taped off with yellow police tape.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News