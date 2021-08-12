WINDSOR, ONT. -- Dozens of stray dogs from El Paso, Texas will be flown to Windsor this weekend while inundated American animals shelters struggle to find space.

Windsor Essex County Humane Society executive director Melanie Coulter says about 80 dogs will arrive Sunday to be placed in temporary foster homes before being made available for adoption.

“This is a very big transport for us,” says Coulter. “This is definitely the biggest one.”

Coulter says cross-border animal transfers are not uncommon, noting similar partnerships have been arranged in the past from as far away as Mississippi.

“We’re finding they’re getting multiple applications within a few minutes of going up for adoption, so, there’s a lot of loving homes that want to adopt an animal,” Coulter says. “If we can bring them from Texas and give them those homes here, that’s going to be great for everybody.”

The dogs are coming from the El Paso Animal Services in Texas with help from the Bissell Pet Foundation which is paying for the cost of the flight and support team. Coulter says there are still a lot of expenses associated with the transfer.

“Things people don’t think about, like sending those crates back to Texas so they can do another transport and help get more dogs to another community,” she says.

Coulter tells CTV News that border rules prevent puppies under eight months old to be brought across the border, saying they’re working with five other shelters in Ontario to take 30 of the dogs when they arrive.

Coulter says the demand for dog adoption in Windsor-Essex remains high, but has cooled since the pandemic peak. Coulter says only a few canines are available right now, as many get adopted the same day they’re listed.

“Even now that the demand has decreased a little bit, there is still a lot of demand of people looking to adopt dogs and sometimes it can be challenging if you’re trying to adopt one of the puppies we have available from another transport,” adds Coulter.

Coulter says the arriving animals should be available in a couple weeks, encouraging anyone interested to keep checking the dog adoption website.