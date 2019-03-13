8,000 lb anchor shipped to Windsor Port Authority
An 8,000 lb anchor is shipped to the Windsor Port Authority on March 13, 2019. (Courtesy Windsor Port Authority)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:06PM EDT
An 8,000 lb anchor has a new home in Sandwich Town.
The anchor was manufactured in Cleveland and salvaged from a scrapped Laker that previously saild the Great Lakes.
The anchor now sits outside of the Windsor Port Authority office on Sandwich Street.
The lift...8000 lbs! #portcity #Windsor #SandwichTeenActionGroup #SandwichTown pic.twitter.com/wEnruvJUj9— Windsor Port (@windsorport) March 13, 2019