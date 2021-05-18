WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor lottery winner says she had to triple check her winning ticket to believe she would be taking home $197,751.60.

Manon Magee, a Windsor factory worker, won the LOTTO 6/49 second prize in the March 24 draw.

“At first, I thought I won $197, I checked it three times and I couldn't believe what I was seeing! Everything was echoing, and I was sweating. I wrote down the amount that I won and I went home,” Magee said.

She says she went home to tell her husband about her big win right away.

“He didn’t believe me,” she said. “He thought I was joking until I showed him the ticket!”

Magee said she plans to buy a new car for husband, finish some home renovations and share her win with her children.

“It feels like I'm on a carnival ride with the anticipation, disbelief, and ultimately – joy,” she says.

Magee purchased her winning ticket from Sobey’s on Amy Croft Drive.