WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

One person works in the agri-farm sector and two are in the community. Four cases are still under investigation.

As of Friday morning, there are 1,621 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 971 people who have recovered.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says over the past week, 84 per cent of the cases were in the agri-farm sector. A total of 690 workers in the sector have tested positive.

Four workplaces in the agriculture sector are in outbreak status – two in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are two long-term care or retirement facilities in outbreak status – Devonshire Retirement Residence and Extendicare Tecumseh.

More coming.