$61 million in illegal cannabis seized from production sites in Kingsville

Essex County OPP say police have seized more than $61 million worth of illegal cannabis from two production sites in Kingsville.

On June 28, 2022, the OPP Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) executed two search warrants at two greenhouse locations and two associated residences. Aerial view of the facility in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: OPP)

As a result, police seized more than 45,000 illegal cannabis plants, eight tonnes of processed illegal cannabis -- estimated to be more than $61 million -- and offence-related property estimated to be in excess of $300,000. Drying rack and bags of Cannabis in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: OPP)

Charges have not been laid at this time as this investigation is ongoing.

The OPP-led PJFCET was provided assistance throughout this investigation by members of the Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit, OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, OPP West Region Community Street Crime Unit, the Canada Border Services Agency and the Windsor Police Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP-led PJFCET at 1-888-310-1122 or -- if you wish to remain anonymous -- call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).