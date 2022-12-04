54th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade makes spirits bright
The 54th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade got underway Saturday night, delighting Windorites of all ages and officially kicking off the holiday season.
This year’s parade featured a variety of floats, community groups and marching bands.
The parade kicked off at 6 p.m. and the route took the parade down Wyandotte Street east between Devonshire Road and Aylmer Avenue.
Visitors were invited to take in some fun and refreshments at the all new fan zone at the Ten Friends Diner before the parade started.
Windsorites partook in the 54th annual Windsor Santa Claud Parade in Windsor, Ont. on Dec. 3, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
Last week, the Windsor Parade Organization held a Christmas parade in Amherstburg, Ont., before popping over to Essex next Saturday.
Organizers said this year’s parade is bigger than ever before, but tackling three holiday parades in three weeks is no small feat.
“We’ve got seven bands in this parade, floats, we’ve got our inflatable characters up on the street this week, the fan zone’s going on, it’s already open,” said Maggie Durocher, executive director of the Windsor Parade Corporation. “It’s very busy, especially when you have three parades in three weeks, so every week you start over again for your next location…it’s a process.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
‘Harmful or beneficial?’ Researchers weigh the aquatic impact of melting glaciers
New research has found that climate change could cause more than 100,000 tonnes of micro-organisms to be released into natural ecosystems every year, a result of melting glaciers in the Northern Hemisphere. The ramifications of this, however, remain unknown.
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
Alberta premier says changes coming to sovereignty bill
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is crafting changes to be debated next week to reverse the part of a bill that gives her cabinet unfettered power to rewrite laws behind closed doors without legislature approval.
Woman fatally shot overnight outside Mississauga gas station
A 21-year-old woman has died after being shot overnight in Mississauga.
No evidence slain B.C. RCMP officer or colleagues committed offence, watchdog says
None of the officers who responded to the altercation that led to the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.
Kitchener
-
'We want hands off the Greenbelt': Protestors in Cambridge rally against Bill 23
Protesters in Cambridge joined others across the province Saturday in an effort to push back against provisions in Ontario’s new housing plan which will remove sections of protected land from the Greenbelt to build homes.
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
Woman seriously injured in workplace incident in Cambridge
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a workplace incident in Cambridge Thursday night.
London
-
Two rescued by firefighters after car overturns in London
Two people had to be rescued by firefighters after a car ended up on its side in central London, Ont. overnight Sunday. Fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene on Riverside Drive, west of Upper Avenue, in front of Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
-
Wind storm knocks out power lines, traffic lights and branches in London, Ont.
A strong wind storm caused by a fast-moving cold front resulted in power disruptions in London Saturday morning. The gusts took down power lines in multiple locations, including an alarming incident in a city park off Darlene Crescent, where a dangling power line made contact several times causing fiery explosions, cracking and arching of other lines.
Barrie
-
City of Barrie sets direction with four-year strategic priorities
Barrie's City Council has now firmly set the direction it wants to go over the next four years.
-
Serious crash in Barrie results in impaired driving charge for local woman
A woman faces impaired driving charges following a collision that seriously injured multiple people at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Firefighters battle massive blaze at industrial site in Bracebridge
More than two dozen firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke after a fire erupted at an industrial site in Bracebridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Snow squall warning issued for Sault area; poor conditions on Hwy. 17 expected
A snow squall warning was issued Sunday in the Sault Ste. Marie area with poor road conditions expected.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses.
-
New veterinarian a boost for animal care in the North Bay area
A veterinarian clinic in Callander, just outside of North Bay, is welcoming a new doctor to its team.
Ottawa
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses.
-
Beachburg, Ont. mother in need of $100K to afford life-saving cancer surgery
A young mother in the Ottawa Valley is hoping to raise $100,000 in order to afford life-saving cancer surgery in the United States.
-
Eight unique places to stay near Ottawa this winter
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at unique destinations to stay at this winter within two hours of Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Woman fatally shot overnight outside Mississauga gas station
A 21-year-old woman has died after being shot overnight in Mississauga.
-
One person critically injured in Mississauga triple shooting
One person is in life-threatening condition following a Saturday evening shooting in Mississauga.
-
Ontario education workers union to release contract ratification vote results
The union representing Ontario’s 55,000 education workers plans to release the result of its contract ratification vote tomorrow.
Montreal
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the "battlefield."
-
Man killed in burning vehicle after being rear-ended in Montreal, teen arrested
A driver who stopped his vehicle at a red light met an horrific end Sunday around 12:50 a.m. in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies--Pointe-aux-Trembles borough. The driver was travelling eastbound on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard when he stopped at the intersection of 6th Avenue. He was then hit head-on by another vehicle travelling in the same direction.
-
'Paris moment:' COP15 conference in Montreal seeks hard targets on biodiversity
Species decline are what the 196 countries are hoping to halt at this week's COP15 meetings by reaching a refreshed Convention on Biological Diversity that contains real goals and real money. Referring to the international deal that created the same for greenhouse gases, advocates say they're hoping for a 'Paris moment' in Montreal
Atlantic
-
Christmas Daddies raises over $600,000
The 59th annual Christmas Daddies telethon continued its Maritimes tradition Saturday. This year, the telethon has so far raised more than $608,000.
-
'We have to have a plan': New and old searchers on P.E.I. take part in major mock operation
Prince Edward Island’s Ground Search and Rescue tested out some new equipment and learned new search management roles in a major mock operation Saturday.
-
Homicide investigation underway in death Elsipogtog First Nation man: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide on the Elsipogtog First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning collision: WPS
A man is dead following an early morning crash in the Polo Park area.
-
'A really interesting experience': Hundreds of new Canadians attend their first hockey game
Hundreds of newcomers got to witness a favourite Canadian pastime on Saturday.
-
'We want to keep his memory alive': Winnipeg family raises $20K for HSC Children's Hospital
A Manitoba family is honouring the memory of their son with a large donation to the Manitoba Children's Hospital Foundation.
Calgary
-
Parachutes For Pets vaccine clinic helps low-income families ahead of holidays
The average vet bill can cost anywhere from a few hundred all the way up to thousands of dollars, which is why Parachutes For Pets helped 50 low income families cover the hefty burden.
-
Bring back masks? Concern grows as children's hospital increasingly overwhelmed
Concern about surrounding Alberta's overwhelmed healthcare system grew Saturday after an announcement by AHS that health-care workers are being diverted to accommodate swelling admissions at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Former N.B. man wins the Golden Ticket, coming home for the holidays
A former Fredericton man now living in Calgary, Alta., will be home for the holidays, after winning the Golden Ticket at the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship.
Edmonton
-
McDavid, Draisaitl's four-point performances lead Oilers past Canadiens 5-3
Connor McDavid recorded two goals and two assists, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday.
-
Krampus Walk celebrates European Christmas tradition
A scary sight in Old Strathcona on Saturday night as the Krampus Walk (or Krampus Lauf) descended on Whyte Avenue searching for naughty children.
-
Downtown businesses welcome the holiday and Christmas shoppers
The lights are on after the Downtown Holiday Light Up on Rice Howard Way.
Vancouver
-
Richmond, B.C., 'tax protester' gets 30-month sentence, $120K in fines, CRA says
A B.C. man who evaded more than $120,000 worth of taxes more than a decade ago has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
Wall of human hair built in downtown Vancouver in solidarity with Iranian protesters
Hundreds gathered just outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday to show support for the ongoing anti-government movement in Iran.
-
No evidence slain B.C. RCMP officer or colleagues committed offence, watchdog says
None of the officers who responded to the altercation that led to the death of Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.