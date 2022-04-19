The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths and 508 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.

WECHU released the statistics for a five-day period since the office was closed for the Easter weekend.

Of these new high-risk cases:

166 were reported on April 15

140 were reported on April 16

91 were reported on April 17

67 were reported on April 18

44 were reported on April 19

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 598 people.

Windsor-Essex has 333 active high-risk cases. That’s a decrease from 462 active high-risk cases on Thursday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 59 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including three cases in the ICU. That is an increase from last Thursday, when WECHU reported 57 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

25 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

14 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

5 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

6 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED