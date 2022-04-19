Advertisement
508 new high-risk COVID-19 cases, no new deaths over 5 days: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit sign in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths and 508 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.
WECHU released the statistics for a five-day period since the office was closed for the Easter weekend.
Of these new high-risk cases:
- 166 were reported on April 15
- 140 were reported on April 16
- 91 were reported on April 17
- 67 were reported on April 18
- 44 were reported on April 19
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 598 people.
Windsor-Essex has 333 active high-risk cases. That’s a decrease from 462 active high-risk cases on Thursday.
WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The health unit reports 59 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including three cases in the ICU. That is an increase from last Thursday, when WECHU reported 57 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.
25 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS
- 14 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks
- 5 Hospital Unit Outbreaks
- 6 Community Outbreaks
- 0 Workplace Outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 356,804 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 86.5% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 345,032 WEC residents are fully vaccinated
- 83.6% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated
- 194,784 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine
- 51.3% of WEC residents 12+ have received a 3rd dose/booster
- 9286 WEC residents have received a 4th dose.