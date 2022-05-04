$503,000 grant from province helps Build a Dream launch free online program

Build a Dream is launching a free online learning program to address women’s specific needs when entering the skilled trades and ensure they are supported each step of the way.

The organization received a $503,000 grant from the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development to implement the program. Build a Dream says its ‘Trades Campus’ offers supportive and engaging free online learning.

“The program will connect participants with females in the industry, provide leadership opportunities and highlight employers and expectations,” Nour Hachem-Fawaz, Build a Dream president, said in a news release

“We thank the Ministry for their contribution and are pleased the funding will be used to assist and support women on their career journey through the Trades Campus program.”

Trades Campus will offer two classes based on where students are in their career journey:

Academy 1: Students, Pre-Apprentices, and Trades as a Second Career – 6 p.m. "The virtual academy will introduce women in tech classes, youth apprenticeship, or pre-apprenticeship programs (as well as women pursuing trades as a second career) to the benefit and barriers often associated with skilled trades. Participants will learn more about what to expect with a career in the skilled trades. The academy focuses on awareness, sharing goals, and getting ready for the next steps."

Academy 2: Apprentices and Journeypersons – 7 p.m. "This virtual academy will focus on women who are already in the trades. Participants will learn about the resources available, the skills required to advance, and how to build their network. Overall, the academy focuses on networking, sharing goals, and planning future moves."

The program will run May 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Academy 1 and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Academy 2.

Visit the Build a Dream website for further information or to register for the program.