

The Canadian Press





About 40,000 smoke alarms in Canada are being recalled because of a potential defect that can block a sensor.

The models being recalled are PI2010 and PI9010 of Kidde dual sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms. "KIDDE" is printed on the front centre of the smoke alarm. The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarm.

The alarms were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018.

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm's ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

There have been no reports of incidents or injuries.

The recall affects about 452,000 in the U.S. and about 40,000 in Canada.