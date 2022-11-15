$300,000 fire in Chatham-Kent

WEATHER

WEATHER | Snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday as freezing temperatures hit

After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for the Montreal area with up to 10 centimetres possible. Areas east of the city are under snowfall warnings. The Quebec City region could see 10 to 15 cm of snow. While the Eastern Townships is expecting a whopping 15 to 25 cm.