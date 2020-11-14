LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3067 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2816 people who have recovered.

There is one workplace outbreak at an agricultural facility in Leamington.

There are four outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 15 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has four residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Riverside Place in Windsor has two staff members with COVID. Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools. There is one outbreak at the University of Windsor.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.