215 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 215 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the region on Sunday.
The health unit says five of the deaths are from long-term care including two women and one man in their 80s and two men in their 90s. One is from the community — a man in his 70s.
The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 151.
There has been a total of 8,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region since March, including 5,733 people who have recovered.
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:
- 18 cases are outbreak related
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 3 case is a close contact of a confirmed case
- 192 cases are still being investigated
There are 2,416 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 103 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized.
There are currently 42 outbreaks in the region:
- 20 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes
- 16 workplace outbreaks
- Three hospital outbreaks
- Two community outbreaks
- One school outbreak
Like the rest of the province, Windsor-Essex is currently in the grey-lockdown level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework. The lockdown measures will be in place until at least Jan. 23.