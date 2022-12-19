$1500 fine issued to traveller with loaded gun at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
A traveller at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel was handed a $1500 fine after border officers seized a loaded handgun.
Canada Border Services Agency posted about the seizure on social media on Monday.
CBSA officers say the weapon was concealed on the traveller.
After the $1500 fine was issued, the traveller was directed back to the United States.
The CBSA is reminding travellers of the following rules and restrictions regarding guns:
Procedures for individuals importing firearms
Declare all firearms to a border services officer when you arrive at the border, provide all documents required (as listed below), and answer all questions truthfully. The border services officer may verify your declaration. They must be satisfied that you have a valid reason for bringing firearms into Canada, and may check to ensure that you have stored your firearms properly for transportation. The border services officer will also review your documents and may verify that the firearms you have matches the ones described on the documents.
If you have declared firearms but cannot meet the import requirements, or you do not have the proper documents, the border services officer may at his or her discretion and dependant on the availability of services at the port of entry, allow you to export the firearm from Canada. Alternatively, the border services officer may detain the firearm, issue you a receipt and allow you a reasonable amount of time to present the correct documents to the CBSA.
If you do not declare the firearm or are untruthful, the CBSA may seize it, and you may face criminal charges and/or monetary penalties.
If you need information about importing a specific firearm or weapon, contact the Canadian Firearms Program or the Border Information Service.
Import regulations
There are different rules that apply depending on whether you are a visitor or a Canadian resident and depending on the type of firearm you are importing. However, anyone importing firearms to Canada must be at least 18 years of age.
Note: Persons under 18 years of age cannot import firearms.
Visitors to Canada
To import firearms into Canada you must have a valid purpose. Valid purposes can include (but are not limited to) the following:
- hunting during hunting season (limited to non-restricted firearms only)
- use in competitions
- repair
- in transit movement, i.e., moving in the most direct route possible from point A to point B, through Canada
- protection against wildlife in remote areas (limited to non-restricted firearms only)
Non-restricted firearms
If you are importing non-restricted firearms and you hold a valid Canadian firearms licence, you will need to show the licence to a border services officer.
If you do not hold a valid Canadian firearms licence, you must:
- complete Form RCMP 5589: Non-Resident Firearm Declaration (this form acts as the visitors firearms licence while in Canada)
- pay a CAN$25.00 fee.
- Once confirmed by a border services officer, the declaration has the same effect as a temporary licence for the firearms for up to 60 days.
Restricted firearms
Visitors who do not hold a valid Canadian firearms licence or registration certificate for their restricted firearm must:
- complete Form RCMP 5589: Non-Resident Firearm Declaration
- pay a CAN$25.00 fee
- Once confirmed by a border services officer, the form acts as the licence and as the temporary registration certificate for the firearms.
Visitors who hold a valid Canadian firearm licence but do not have a registration certificate for their restricted firearms must:
- complete Form RCMP 5589: Non-Resident Firearm Declaration
- pay a CAN$25.00 fee
- Once confirmed by a border services officer, the declaration has the same effect as a temporary registration certificate for the firearms for up to 60 days.
To import restricted firearms you also need an authorization to transport (ATT). You can get one by following these steps:
- call the Canadian Firearms Program at 1-800-731-4000 to receive an application for an ATT
- apply and receive approval for an ATT from the Chief Firearms Officer of the province you will be visiting
- when arriving at the border, declare your firearms, present the approved ATT and apply for the Form RCMP 5589: Non-Resident Firearm Declaration, if required
If you arrive at the border without an ATT for the restricted firearm, the CBSA may hold the firearm for 14 days while you apply for the form. Once obtained, you must present the ATT to the CBSA.
Prohibited firearms, devices and weapons
Visitors to Canada cannot, under any circumstances, import prohibited firearms, prohibited devices or prohibited weapons. A listing of these items may be found in the Regulations Prescribing Certain Firearms and Other Weapons, Components and Parts of Weapons, Accessories, Cartridge Magazines, Ammunition and Projectiles as Prohibited or Restricted.
For more information on declarations by visitors, please call the Canadian Firearms Program at 1-800-731-4000, or review their frequently asked questions.
