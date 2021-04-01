WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Chatham 13-year-olds are facing assault and weapon charges after an incident at a local park.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance at the Don Mahon Park on Wedgewood Avenue in Chatham around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that two teens were threatening a group of kids in the park with knives. One youth was allegedly punched and kicked by the teens.

Officers say they located the teens a short time later in possession of several knives.

Both 13-year-old Chatham youths were arrested and charged with assault, being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of uttering threats. They were released to a parent pending a future court date of April 26, 2021.