12 new cases, 3 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 12 new cases and three more deaths.
The stats are according to data released on Friday morning. There are 58 recovered cases.
The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 21. Thirteen deaths have been with people in long-term care homes.The latest deaths were a man and woman in their 80s and another person over 90 years old.
There are seven outbreaks at LTC homes in Windsor-Essex.
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there has been talk of moving positive COVID-19 residents out of the LTC homes and into the new field hospital at St. Clair College.
Ahmed says if you have a love one impacted by this, you will be approached about the transfer.