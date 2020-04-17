WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 12 new cases and three more deaths.

The stats are according to data released on Friday morning. There are 58 recovered cases.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 21. Thirteen deaths have been with people in long-term care homes.The latest deaths were a man and woman in their 80s and another person over 90 years old.

There are seven outbreaks at LTC homes in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there has been talk of moving positive COVID-19 residents out of the LTC homes and into the new field hospital at St. Clair College.

Ahmed says if you have a love one impacted by this, you will be approached about the transfer.

“There has to be a number of considerations that have to happen before the moves happen,” says Ahmed.

The health unit released more local statistics on Friday, including a breakdown of where the cases are by municipality.

Windsor had the most cases at 63 per cent, and Lakeshore was second at 20 per cent.

Overall, 3,282 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex, and 568 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, 25 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.



