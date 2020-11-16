WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,097 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,819 people who have recovered.Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

4 cases are agri-farm workers

1 case is travel related to the U.S.

1 case is a local healthcare worker

5 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says there are 202 active cases, nine people are in hospital, with two in the ICU.That’s an increase in hospitalizations since last week. On Friday Windsor Regional Hopspital officials said there were treating five COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday,19 new cases were reported in Windsor-Essex.

There are four outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Iller Lodge in Essex has 17 residents and one staff member with the virus.

Lifetimes on Riverside has four residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Riverside Place in Windsor has two staff members with COVID. Berkshire Care Centre also has one staff case.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools.

There is one workplace outbreak at an agricultural facility in Leamington.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.