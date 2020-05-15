WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, but there are no additional deaths.

As of Friday morning, there are 762 cases in Windsor-Essex, including 396 people who have recovered.

“With the help of all of you we have come this far,” says Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “We, that is all of us in the community, prevented a surge in the hospitals, we helped to reduce the transition in the community.”Ahmed urges residents to remain vigilant.

“As the weather continues to get better, with more businesses open up, it is now even more important for us to follow public health recommendations to protect yourself and your loved ones.

The health unit says a total of 62 people have died in Windsor-Essex related to the virus.

There are 18 long-term care facilities in the region experiencing outbreaks.

Overall, 13,271 people have been tested in the area, with 1,592 results pending.

In Chatham-Kent, 108 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

