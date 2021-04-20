WINDSOR, ONT. -- Jubzi, a Windsor-based online ordering application has now signed up 100 restaurants.

The company launched four months ago.

Unlike other apps, which charge the restaurant up to 30 per cent commission, Jubzi charges zero.

In exchange, the restaurants make a donation of five per cent of their Jubzi sales to the Downtown Mission.

The restaurants then receive a tax receipt so they can write off the expense.

In the past four months, more than $5,000 meals have been donated to the Mission.