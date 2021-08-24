Advertisement
$100,000 in damage following house fire in South Windsor
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021 8:04AM EDT
House fire on South Cameron Ave. (Courtesy: @OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two people have been displaced from their home after a fire in South Windsor.
Windsor Fire crews were called to 2300 block of South Cameron Ave. Monday evening.
Fire prevention officer, Mike Coste say the cause is accidental due to an electrical failure.
No injuries to report.
Damage estimate is $100,000.