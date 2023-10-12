$1 million in fentanyl and other drugs seized after drug trafficking probe

Seven people have been arrested and police seized almost $1 million worth of drugs after a probe into drug trafficking in Chatham-Kent, involving police services in London, Windsor, and St. Thomas.

Over the last several months the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit has been conducting the investigation called Project Breakout, through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario.

The information gathered during the course of the investigation, other locations, and suspects within Southern Ontario were identified.

As a result, the Ontario Provincial Police Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG), and the St. Thomas Police Service became involved.

The information gathered by the collaborative Police Agencies led the PGNG with the assistance of London Police Service, St. Thomas Police Service, and the Chatham-Kent Police Service with the assistance of the Windsor Police Service to execute simultaneous search warrants in the cities of Chatham, London and St. Thomas.

On Oct. 4, warrants were executed at four locations in Chatham and four additional locations in London and St. Thomas.

The results of the search warrants led to the arrest of seven people and the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl and other drugs. In addition, several weapons were seized.

Here’s a breakdown of the items seized by police:

3,638 grams of fentanyl

51 grams of cocaine

430 grams of methamphetamine

20 grams of MDMA

Hydromorphone capsules

Oxycodone tablets

1 – .32 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver (loaded)

2 – .22 caliber long rifles

Various ammunition

2 – BB .177 caliber firearms

2 – prohibited devices (extended magazines)

1 – Glock handgun

A total of 87 criminal charges were laid. Four parties were charged with numerous drug and weapons offences and released with future court dates. Three male parties were held for bail and subsequently remanded into custody. They are:

A 37-year-old Chatham man is charged with six counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking: fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, and ecstasy. He is additionally charged with 15 offences relating to weapons and prohibitions as well as breach of probation.

A 41-year-old Chatham man is charged with five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and oxycodone. He is further charged with nine additional offences relating to weapons possession, storage, and prohibitions.

A 30-year-old St. Thomas man is charged with four firearms offences including Possession of a Loaded Prohibited Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Careless Storage of a Firearm, and two counts of Breaching a previous release condition.

Chatham-Kent police say it was with the cooperative assistance of the police agencies involved that this investigation was able to come to a successful conclusion, and the significant amount of drugs and weapons were taken off the streets in our communities.

“I wish to thank all of our professional partners who assisted in this project and warrant executions. It is only through our collective synergies that we are able to reduce the harms associated to drug trafficking while increasing public safety and well-being to our respective communities. Your successful efforts in abating illegal drug activity within southwestern Ontario is immensely appreciated,” said Chatham-Kent Chief Gary Conn.