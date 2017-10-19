

CTV Windsor





A Windsor psychiatrist has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in a Windsor court on Thursday.

Dr. Ravi Shenava pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of extortion.

Police first issued a public notice about a sexual assault involving a 28-year-old victim and a 64-year-old suspect on April 23, 2015.

Police identified four more alleged victims in May, 2015

The new alleged victims said that the incidents took place while they were under the care of the suspect, who has a psychiatry practice in Windsor.

Shenava attended police headquarters on May 11 and was arrested.