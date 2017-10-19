Windsor psychiatrist pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges
File photo of the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont., Nov.19, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 11:17AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 19, 2017 11:18AM EDT
A Windsor psychiatrist has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in a Windsor court on Thursday.
Dr. Ravi Shenava pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of extortion.
Police first issued a public notice about a sexual assault involving a 28-year-old victim and a 64-year-old suspect on April 23, 2015.
Police identified four more alleged victims in May, 2015
The new alleged victims said that the incidents took place while they were under the care of the suspect, who has a psychiatry practice in Windsor.
Shenava attended police headquarters on May 11 and was arrested.