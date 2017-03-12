

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is meeting with Michigan Governor Rick Snyder tomorrow morning. The meeting takes place at the Governor’s Boardroom in Detroit.

The meeting on Monday is closed to the media, though Premier Wynne is expected to take questions from the media after the meeting wraps up.

This isn’t her first meeting with Governor Snyder. The two met in June of 2016. At that time, they discussed ways to create jobs by increasing support for the auto and manufacturing sectors, and making border crossings more efficient.

They also shared ideas on the environmental stewardship of the Great Lakes. On behalf of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers, they released the first-ever regional strategy to advance the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence maritime transportation system.

Ontario and Michigan's economies are intertwined by the manufacturing and industrial sectors and their integrated supply chains. In 2015, two-way goods trade between Ontario and Michigan totalled $74 billion.