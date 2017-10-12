

CTV Windsor





The lineup is now confirmed for the 2017 Windsor International Film Festival.

It will take place from Oct. 30 until Nov. 5 at the Chrysler and Capitol theatres.

“We have a seven day festival for you, we have 113 features, documentaries and short films and these films are coming to us from 20 countries,” says executive director Vincent Giorgie.

The lineup includes On Girls, a short film written and directed by a Windsorite, shot in the city, starring a Windsor actress Monica Sanborn.

It will be screened on Oct. 30 and it tackles the tricky subject of abortion.