The new Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit will feature bike lanes and pedestrian access.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority made the announcement this afternoon at Bike Windsor-Essex.

Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi applauded the news.

“Today’s announcement that the Gordie Howe International Bridge will include a non-motorized, multi-use pathway is good news for this important international project and especially for cycling enthusiasts in the Windsor-Detroit region,” said Sohi in a news release. “It is a great way to support clean urban transport.”

Sohi said he applauds the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority “for their ongoing efforts to ensure public engagement on all aspects of this project, including working in partnership with Canada Border Services Agency and US Customs and Border Protection to make this path a reality.”

The bike and pedestrian access on the bridge is part of the RPF bidding process.

Three short-listed companies will need to include the extra lanes in their design-build proposals. The request for proposals have been active for a few months.