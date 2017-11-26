

CTV Windsor





A building housing a trucking company was destroyed in an early morning fire that also damaged three other structures on site, including fuel tanks.

Four fire crews responded to the blaze around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Chatham-Kent assistant fire chief Bob Davidson said the damage was so extensive that the actual cause could not be determined.

He said the Ontario Fire Marshal and Emergency Management were notified of the blaze, which caused $800,000 in damage to Sykes Aggregates on 6860 Fourteenth Line in Raleigh Township, near Merlin.

Davidson said firefighters were able to save $2-million of property.

“A quick response by firefighters from Chatham-Kent Fire Station 16 in Raleigh South and Station 17 in Merlin prevented the fire from extending from the area of origin to other nearby structures,” he said.

“Firefighters also moved several trucks away from the burning building. There were no injuries and a dog was saved from the fire. Two other fire stations responded to assist with water supply and firefighting efforts.”