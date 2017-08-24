

A Toronto doctor, charged with the murder of his wife originally of Tecumseh, is asking for bail.

Mohammed Shamji appeared in a Toronto court Thursday.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 40-year-old Elana Fric-Shamji.

Her body was found in a suitcase on the side of a road in Kleinburg on Dec. 1, 2016. Police indicated the family physician, who worked at Scarborough Hospital, had been strangled and beaten.

Investigators said they believe Fric-Shamji was killed at the couple’s Toronto home sometime between the evening of Nov. 30 and the morning of Dec. 1.

Her husband, who previously worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto, was arrested in Mississauga on Dec. 2.

His lawyers have prepared four sureties who are prepared to work to ensure Shamji made all of his court appearances if he was released.

The pair had three children together.

Mohammed Shamji has been in custody for about eight months.

The contents of Thursday’s proceedings are covered by a publication ban.

Submissions continue Friday.