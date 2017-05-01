Featured
AM800 is broadcasting on sister station AM580 after transmitter fire
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 1:27PM EDT
AM800 CKLW is currently broadcasting on its sister station AM580 after a transmitter fire.
No word on what caused the fire or how much damage was done.
You can also listen to AM800's news and talk-programming online or via the iHeartradio app.
