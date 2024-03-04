WINDSOR
Windsor

    • ZF Automotive employees vote in favour of new deal with 22 per cent raise

    Union officials at Unifor Local 444 union hall in WIndsor, Ont., on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Unifor Local 444/Facebook) Union officials at Unifor Local 444 union hall in WIndsor, Ont., on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Unifor Local 444/Facebook)
    Employees at ZF Automotive voted 76 per cent in favour of a three-year tentative agreement.

    The 280 employees voting Monday afternoon at Unifor Local 444 union hall.

    The union and the company reached an agreement that includes a 22 per cent raise, a $750 Christmas bonus and increased shift premiums.

    The plant provides front and rear suspensions for the Pacifica at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

    With the pattern set, Local 444 will now begin negotiations for the other three feeder plants - HBPO, Avancez and Dakkota.

