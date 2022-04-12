Zekelman agrees to pay $975,000 for illegal contribution to Trump campaign
Barry Zekelman has signed a conciliation agreement with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), for violating the Federal Election Campaign Act in the United States.
According to court documents, Wheatland Tube made three contributions to America First Action Inc. (AFA) in the 2018 U.S. Election cycle. The total value of the contributions was $1.75 million.
The FEC alleges Zekelman had a conversation with Mickey McNamara, president of Wheatland Tube about contributing to the AFA because Trumps’ policies “were well-aligned with Wheatland Tube’s corporate interests.”
According to their website, Wheatland Tube is a division of Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America.
According to the FEC, the AFA is a registered independent expenditure-only committee and is ”the primary super PAC dedicated to electing federal candidates who support the agenda of the Trump-Pence administration.”
The Federal Election Campaign Act prohibits any foreign national from directly or indirectly contributing to any federal, state or local election.
In their “Factual and Legal Analysis” filed in US court, the FEC says the Zekelman Respondents “did not know that having Mr. Zekelman participate in communications about a contribution…could have any legal implications.”
Zekelman is a Canadian citizen, while McNamara is citizen of the United States.
The court document reads “the key issue is not whether a U.S. citizen or national had final decision-making authority or final say regarding the making of the contribution or donation, but whether any foreign national directed, dictated, controlled, or directly or indirectly participated in a decision-making process in connection with election-related spending.”
The Zekelman Respondents assert the contributions were not prohibited because they were completed by McNamara who “exercised independent judgment” in approving them.
The document also indicates Zekelman emailed a U.S. director of Wheatland Tube, to “follow up” on the potential contributions.
Wheatland Tube made three contributions to AFA: $1 million April, $250,000 in June and $500,000 in October.
According to court documents, none of the contributions were reimbursed by Zekelman, Zekelman Industries or any other entity.
In a voluntary conciliation agreement, the Zekelman Respondents agreed to pay $975,000 in a civil penalty to the FEC, while contending the contributions to AFA were made in “good faith understanding they were permissible.”
Zekelman is expected to request the AFA refund the $1.75 million in contributions.
The lawyer for Zekelman Industries declined to comment. Barry Zekelman could not be reached for comment.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the suspect. Officials said the gunfire wounded at least five people, and at least 11 in all were injured in some way in the attack.
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
Putin vows Russia will press Ukraine invasion till goals met
President Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled, and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
NEW | One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they slipped off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Pressure builds as Shanghai, a city of 25 million, remains locked inside
The massive city of 25 million people is at the centre of China's efforts to stamp out the country's largest ever COVID-19 outbreak. No one is allowed to leave their residential compounds, even to buy food, meaning residents rely on the government or private delivery drivers stretched thin by the massive demand.
Even more Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella fears
Even more Kinder chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.
Kitchener
-
London-Waterloo pitching for 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
The City of London and the Waterloo Region have put in a joint bid to host the 2023 World Juniors.
-
'Listening to the people': Wilmot rejects re-zoning proposal for gravel pit
Wilmot Township council has rejected a proposal to re-zone agricultural land for a large gravel pit.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closure
For the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
London
-
Driver released from hospital after single-vehicle crash in London, Ont.
The driver of a vehicle involved in a weekend collision has been released from hospital.
-
Western University reacts to death of woman near campus
Western University is expressing its sympathies following the death of a woman after being struck by a vehicle near campus.
-
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim's mother appeals for information on Elnaz Hajtamiri's abduction
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police appealed to the public for any clues connected to Elnaz Hajtamiri's forceful abduction from a home in Wasaga Beach in January.
-
Two people in hospital following Alliston apartment fire
Two people are in hospital following an apartment fire in downtown Alliston Monday evening.
-
Huntsville, Ont., collision leads to drinking and driving charge
OPP arrested and charged a man with drinking and driving after a collision on Highway 141 in Huntsville, Ont., on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged
A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.
-
'One of the worst ever' years for potholes in Timmins, Mayor George Pirie says
Navigating Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins in the spring can be tricky, especially this year, and city officials are saying this is one of the worst for potholes.
-
Timmins MPP recovering from weekend heart attack
Gilles Bisson, a long-time Timmins MPP, suffered a heart attack over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 11 injured
A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the suspect. Officials said the gunfire wounded at least five people, and at least 11 in all were injured in some way in the attack.
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara Lich
A high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports highest number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in nearly two months
Ontario heath officials are reporting that more than 1,300 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February.
-
Police to announce arrests in two recent homicides, including shooting of international student
Police say that they have made arrests in two recent homicides, including the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old student from India outside a downtown Toronto subway station last week.
-
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec rise by 145, close to 2,000 receiving care
Quebec reported on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 145 and 35 more people died due to the novel coronavirus.
-
Quebec nurse wants government to put health care workers on list for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose
One nurse at the Lakeshore General Hospital says he doesn't understand why health care workers aren't on the list to receive a fourth dose of vaccine.
-
Montreal police investigating after man shot in Saint-Leonard
Montreal police are responding to a report of a man being shot inside a building in the city's Saint-Leonard borough.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | One man dead, another in life-threatening condition after water rescue at Peggy's Cove
One man is dead and another has suffered life-threatening injuries after they slipped off the rocks into the water near the Peggy’s Cove lighthouse Monday night.
-
Man in stable condition after being stabbed in Halifax: police
A man is in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Halifax Monday night. Halifax Regional Police responded to the stabbing on Barrington Street, near Scotia Square, before 9 p.m.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
Winnipeg
-
Weather warnings expand as dangerous blizzard conditions coming to Manitoba Tuesday night
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about 'hazardous' weather conditions that are set to touch down in the province on Tuesday night.
-
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
-
Manitoba police watchdog investigating fatal Winnipeg crash
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal car crash that took place after police attempted a traffic stop.
Calgary
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Missing senior with dementia, last seen in Ogden, located
The Calgary Police Service confirms an 86-year-old man who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found and is safe.
Edmonton
-
Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today where he will attend events to promote his Liberal government's recent budget.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: April chill lingers all week
Sunny breaks and sub-zero temperatures with a bit of a breeze in Edmonton today. Wind shouldn't be AS strong as the past few days.
-
Second-place squads face off when Oilers meet Wild
Heading into Tuesday night's road clash with the Minnesota Wild at St. Paul, Minn., the Oilers (42-25-6, 90 points) sit second in the Pacific Division, seven points behind the Calgary Flames in the chase for top spot.
Vancouver
-
Surrey council votes to suspend ethics investigations until after fall election
Surrey's city council voted in favour Monday night of a controversial motion to suspend new ethics investigations until after the municipal election this fall.
-
B.C. wildfires: Nearly all fires started so far this year were human-caused
More than two dozen wildfires have already been recorded in B.C. this month and nearly all of them are classified as human-caused, provincial data shows.
-
Volunteer divers recover body of man missing since 2019 on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
With the help of two volunteer search and recovery divers, the body of a man who went missing while canoeing on the Sunshine Coast three years ago has finally been found – bringing closure to his grieving family.