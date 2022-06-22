Zamboni crashes into vehicle behind WFCU Centre

A Zamboni crashed into a vehicle in the parking lot behind the WFCU Centre in an apparent ‘joyriding incident’, according to the city.

City officials say there was an incident with a Zamboni on the weekend at the back of the building outside, but there was no damage to the Zamboni.

“The car it was banged into was a wrecked car from a monster truck rally, not someone’s car,” said senior manager of communications Jason Moore. “Looks like a joy riding incident but we’re letting Windsor police know just to be safe.”

There were no reported injuries. Zamboni at the WFCu Centre. (Source: Windsorspitfires.com)

Windsor Spitfires media coordinator Nick Welsh said they also heard about the incident. He said the Zamboni crashed into smashed-up cars from the monster truck event. He said it was not anyone from the Spitfires organization.

It is unknown who was driving the Zamboni.