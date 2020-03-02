WINDSOR, ONT -- Switch your utility bill to a paperless bill and you will be helping to plant new trees in Windsor.

ENWIN is partnering with the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) to plant trees for the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

ENWIN is committing to plant a tree for every customer that switches to paperless billing between March 2, and April 22.

Tree planting will take place on Sunday, April 26 at Florence and Wyandotte in the Little River Corridor between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

More than 2,000 trees are planted annually at ERCA’s Earth Day Community Tree Planting.