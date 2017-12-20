

Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor





When Criss Angel makes his Canadian debut, he says it will be a show like no other.

"You'll start off scared, but by time you leave the theatre, you will leave with your heart touched," Angel said in a phone interview with CTV Windsor.

The magician is set to take the stage at Caesars Windsor on Jan. 10 for Raw: The Mindfreak Unplugged.

"They can expect to see my most famous sleight-of-hand magic performed live for the first time in this very intimate show."

Angel says there will be a lot of audience participation and brand new material. It will take the audience on a journey, with mentalism, his iconic illusions and a daring escape.

"I'm going to world premiere an escape that's never been done before," he says.

And there's another reason this show is different.

"I've spent a lot of time in Canada, but never had the honour of performing there, so that's why I'm really excited about doing this."

It's an all-ages show, but Angel says there might be some scary moments for small children.

"I would say it's probably PG-13,” says Angel. “It's a show that my kid, who's three and a half, I would bring to, but he also watches me at my show at the Luxor."

His son Johnny was diagnosed with Leukemia in October. Angel says he has been helping children with cancer for years, but he stepped up his efforts after his son’s diagnosis.

"I feel like all that' I've been blessed with is really here because it’s to really be a voice for these kids and to use my success for the greater good of children," he says.

The 50-year-old is known for his Mindfreak TV series, which aired on A &E from 2005 to 2010 and for the past nine years he has been doing live stage shows at the Luxor in Las Vegas. He performs about 450 Vegas shows a year.

Despite performing thousands of tricks, he says he's still constantly creating and evolving.

"I'm in the best state physically, mentally, creatively that I've ever been in,” says Angel. “I guess it's all the years of experience and knowing now with a little more wisdom how to do things."

Tickets for the Windsor show are available online or at the Caesars Windsor box office.