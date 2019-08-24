

CTV Windsor





Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is ramping up its already busy 2019.

The local non-profit broke ground on two new homes in Kingsville Saturday.

The sod-turning ceremony marks Habitat's 66th and 67th projects in 2019.

The builds are in the Cedar Beach area,

Habitat for Humanity has also opened one of the largest re-stores in the country this spring.

The two houses in Kingsville are expected to be complete by the end of the year.