Woman on e-bike sent to hospital after getting hit by SUV in east Windsor
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 9:44AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 22, 2021 10:59AM EDT
Officers were called to the crash at Tecumseh Road East near George Avenue on Wednesday, July 22, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they have charged a driver who hit a woman on an e-bike in east Windsor.
Officers were called to the crash at Tecumseh Road East near George Avenue on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the e-biker was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As a result of the investigation, officers determined that the adult male driver of SUV was at fault and was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.
