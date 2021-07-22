WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they have charged a driver who hit a woman on an e-bike in east Windsor.

Officers were called to the crash at Tecumseh Road East near George Avenue on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the e-biker was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, officers determined that the adult male driver of SUV was at fault and was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

.