Woman allegedly defrauds Chatham-Kent United Way of over $300,000

Chatham-Kent police say a woman has been arrested after she allegedly defrauded the United Way of Chatham-Kent of over $300,000.

On Sept. 29, 2023, police initiated a fraud investigation following a report of misappropriation of funds from the United Way of Chatham-Kent.

Police say as a result of a thorough investigation, which included analysis of records dating from Oct. 8, 2021, to Oct. 20, 2022, an arrest was made.

Veronica Whittal, 48, of Tilbury was arrested on Feb. 2, 2024, and charged with one count of fraud over $5000. She was released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 26, 2024.