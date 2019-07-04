

CTV Windsor





A lucky Windsor resident might be the winner of a million dollars.

OLG officials say the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was won by a ticket sold in the Windsor area.

The prize has not yet been claimed.

Ontario residents are being asked to check their Lotto 6/49 tickets. A ticket sold in Ottawa has won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot for the Wednesday draw.

That ticket is worth over $15 million.

An Encore prize, worth $1 million, was won by a ticket sold in London.