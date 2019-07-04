Winning $1M lotto ticket sold in Windsor area
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 10:44AM EDT
A lucky Windsor resident might be the winner of a million dollars.
OLG officials say the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize was won by a ticket sold in the Windsor area.
The prize has not yet been claimed.
Ontario residents are being asked to check their Lotto 6/49 tickets. A ticket sold in Ottawa has won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot for the Wednesday draw.
That ticket is worth over $15 million.
An Encore prize, worth $1 million, was won by a ticket sold in London.